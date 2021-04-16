Lorne sold at auction

THE 3484 hectares (8608 acres) exclusion fenced Maranoa property Lorne has sold at a Resolute Property Group auction for $8.42 million.



Located in the tightly held Mount Abundance district near Roma, Lorne was offered by the Mitchell family after 90 years of ownership.



Lorne was bought by Graham and Christina York, Wallumbilla.



Bidding opened at $5m. Five of six parties which registered to bid were active at the auction.



Resolute Property's promotional video for Lorne.

The property has an estimated carrying capacity of 800-900 backgrounder cattle or 5000-6000 dry sheep.

The sale price is equal to about $2417/ha ($978/acre).

The quality property is in four freehold titles and is in close proximity to the Roma Saleyards and grain infrastructure. This makes it an ideal backgrounding operation or depot with the lifestyle benefits of nearby schools and other regional facilities.

Lorne has a variety of beneficial land types to open black soil downs, box, sandalwood, belah and a small portion of brigalow/bottle tree/whitewood softer country types.

The 3484 hectares property has an estimated carrying capacity of 800-900 backgrounder cattle or 5000-6000 dry sheep.

Much of the soil on Lorne is regarded as being suitable for farming. Currently there are 36ha of cultivation. About 400ha has previously been farmed.

The combination of established, Mitchell, blue and buffel grasses and potential for cultivation country enables Lorne to safely maintain at a reasonable stocking rate through average seasons.

The property is well watered by two bores supplying a number of tanks and trough systems, and eight dams.

A key feature are Muckadilla and Emu creeks, which have numerous semi-permanent waterholes.

The property is divided into 28 grazing paddocks with a mixture of netting, plain wire and single barb wire fences.

The property is divided into 28 grazing paddocks with a mixture of netting, plain wire and single barb wire fences. The fencing is described as being in good to very good condition.

The marketing of Lorne was handled by Ben Forrest and Grant Veivers, Resolute Property Group.

MORE READING: 'Bauhinia: Yantumara heads to auction on April 27'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.



The story Lorne sold at auction first appeared on Queensland Country Life.