Llangollan cracks $7m under the hammer | Video

THE 2733 hectare (6754 acre) Upper Horton, NSW, property Llangollan has sold under the hammer for $7 million.

The sale price is equal to about $2561/ha ($1036/acre).



Lllangollan was offered by the Boland family. The buyer is understood to be a Queensland party. Upper Horton is located north west of Barraba, about 220km south of Goondiwindi.

With an average elevation of 630m and peaks to 855m, the average rainfall is in the 890mm to 990mm range.



Backed by fertiliser and pasture management strategies, the property runs some 1000 joined females.

The property is divided into 15 main grazing paddocks. All of the fencing has been renewed in the past decade.

Llangollan is very well watered by four bores, 40 dams, two creeks and other smaller tributaries.

Improvements include the main homestead, cottage, sheds and new cattle yards.

The marketing of Llangollan was handled by Bruce Birch, Andrew Starr and Ed Wisemantel, Ray White Rural.

