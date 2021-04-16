Pilot program to make life easier for farmers

A MAJOR shake up to road access for heavy vehicles has been announced, with confirmation the Tamworth and Gunnedah regions of north west NSW will be included in the Farm Gate Access Network.

The pilot project will allow safer, modern trucks to use local roads they previously needed special permission to drive on, which is designed to make it easier for them to make it to and from farms.

NSW Minister for Regional Roads Paul Toole made the announcement during a visit to Tamworth, and was flanked by local MP Kevin Anderson and Livestock Bulk and Rural Carriers Association president Paul Pulver.

It was revealed six local government areas across the state would trial the program.

Mr Toole said only trucks with the correct safety gear would be privy to the network but it would still cut out a lot of the bureaucracy which he believes is a good thing.

"This is about cutting red tape for our freight operators, this is about cutting red tape for our farmers, this is about getting livestock and grain to the market more readily and getting it to the farmgate more easily," he said.

Mr Pulver has been one of the biggest advocates for the program, having raised the possibility of such a project to the government multiple times in recent years.

He said it will ultimately reduce the amount of vehicles that need to use farm access roads, which will limit the possibility of accidents or mishaps.



"A lot of safety initiatives have been put into the program to ensure we're not on at the same time at the school bus, that the farmer has the gate open so you don't have to stop in the middle of the road," he said.

"So it's all about safety and productivity, that's what it's all about, so if you put a B-double or two B-doubles in instead of three single vehicles, then that's reducing by one vehicle which means a third of the risk is gone."

The roads which are part of the network will need to be up to standard or may in some cases require upgrades to take heavy vehicles.

But Mr Anderson said much of the groundwork to allow these freights to use the roads has already been completed.

"It's part of what we're doing to ensure that our road networks have the connectivity that allows us to get freight in and out more efficiently and safely," he said.

The Junee Shire Council, Coolamon Shire Council, Narrandera Shire Council and Temora Shire Council are the other local government areas involved in the program.

