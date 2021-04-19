Van Dairy fix could cost millions: EPA

The Tasmanian Environment Protection Authority has estimated it'll cost as much as $10 million to clean up problems associated with effluent run off at the troubled Van Dairy farms in the northwest of the state.

EPA director Wes Ford says he's seeking a meeting with Van Dairy's owner, Lu Xianfeng, after catching up with the Circular Head Council general manager to discuss environmental concerns at the farms.

"We are talking about 19 farms that need to be upgraded, so he could have a bill, easily on the other side of $10 million, if he has to rebuild and reshape his dairy effluent systems," Mr Ford said.

"He's not going to get much change out of $0.5m per farm - it depends on how he's going to go about doing it, but it's not going to be a cheap exercise."

Van Dairy, which owns and operates the Van Diemens Land group of farms, has come under fire after the leaked audit report found significant breaches of the Effluent Management Code.

The Tasmanian Dairy Industry Authority, the Environment Protection Agency and the Circular Head Council are all collaborating on an investigation into the effluent and animal welfare concerns.

Mr Ford said he expected the changes to take some time.

"He is making progress, but the challenge for everyone is around is he progressing fast enough?" Mr Ford said.

'Is he genuinely committed to doing what is required?



"That is what we will assess over the next few weeks.

"The next step will be to see if I need to put another level of legally enforceable instruments over him, to provide the threat of a much bigger stick to hold him accountable. "

Mr Ford said if Mr Lu failed the comply, the penalties would be much more significant.

"These are indictable offences that carry prison terms and substantial fines of hundreds of thousands of dollars," he said.

"If a court determined it was serious, he could face gaol."

The proposed meeting comes when Mr Lu has appointed a respected dairy consultant to work with him at the farm.

Mr Ford said late last year, the TDIA and Circular Head started to get a number of complaints about Van Dairy Limited and its operations.

"As a result TDIA did a formal audit in late February and found 19 of the farms had significant non-compliance issues."

Mr Ford said earlier this month, the council gave Van Dairy seven days to update compliance before calling in the EPA.

"We have been involved in this since day one, but because it is a co-regulatory and staged process we are not the front runner," he said.

"The first step for me is to establish a level of compliance against those nine environment protection notices, issued by the council.

"We will then conduct an on-site audit of those nine notices, with the council and TDIA, to assess what the level of compliance is."

Mr Ford said he had "more sweeping powers" to compel Mr Lu to comply with his commitments.

"Whether he does them or not, is a different question," he said.

"I am the second last person who can eyeball him and say you either fix this problem, and operate in accordance with the law of Tasmania, or you consider your future, in terms of selling the asset to someone who will manage it in accordance with the requirements of the law.

The matter could then be put in the hands of Primary Industries Minister Guy Barnett.

"I have to start with a position that says I need to see what he is prepared to commit to, and then need to determine whether those commitments need to be written into legally enforceable instruments."

He said he was wrong of the Greens to insist he prosecute Mr Lu first.

"My job is to get the best environmental outcome, using directions and instructions and by working with operators, not marching them off to prosecute them," he said.

"Merely prosecuting them doesn't fix the fundamental problem, I would rather spend money on fixing the problem, than defending a case, before the courts."

Mr Ford said that didn't mean he would not take legal action.

"For me, the measure of success is getting an appropriate environmental outcome and getting significant and ongoing improvement, management structures and an ongoing commitment that means we don't have environmental issues to deal with," he said.

"It's in everyone's interests to get an outcome without prosecution."

Mr Ford said it appeared Mr Lu had failed to make the necessary investments he had initially committed to, resulting in the degradation of the effluent systems.

"The fundamental problem, as I understand it, has occurred because he has increased his stocking rates."

It also appeared the properties were not 'pristine" when he bought them.

"It had a history of problems, when he bought it," Mr Ford said.

"The farms had deteriorated from when he purchased them - this is turning the tanker around, he will have to make significant investments and make significant changes to rectify the situation."

The story Van Dairy fix could cost millions: EPA first appeared on Stock & Land.