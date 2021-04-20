+7















MORE GALLERIES

The historic Purrumbete homestead in Victoria's Western District is on the market for around $10 million.



The sprawling mansion, built by the pioneering Manifold family in 1842, is now owned by Lawrie Voutier and his wife Sue, stars of the television series, Demolition Man.



The grand home has six historic murals painted by Heidelberg School artist Walter Withers.

Rural property consultant Tom Luxton, from Elders Rural Services in Warrnambool, said the property was for sale via expression of interest and the indicative price was $10 million.



The 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom home surrounded by magnificent English-style gardens is classified as a state National Trust Heritage building.



The Demolition Man, Lawrie Voutier, is selling historic Purrumbete homestead.

The homestead was built in Italianate bluestone and includes high ceilings throughout, arched hallways, artisanal intricate wood panelling, historic artwork, ornate cornices, polished timbers, elaborate ironwork, decorative light fittings, fireplaces and large bay windows overlooking Lake Purrumbete.



The homestead includes formal living, formal dining, grand hall, drawing room, a modern commercial kitchen and an expansive four-room cellar.

According to the sale information, Purrumbete homestead has been meticulously maintained and is one of Australia's finest Victorian-era homes.



The homestead is accessed via a 1.5-kilometre tree-lined driveway and the property includes restored bluestone living quarters plus three additional homes.

The estate covers 531.1 acres and is about nine kilometres from Camperdown.



Another historic home, Keayang, at Terang, is also on the market. The six-bedroom home features magnificent reception areas, a striking feature hallway and formal and informal dining and living areas.

The story Fancy one of Victoria's best country mansions for $10m? first appeared on The Standard.