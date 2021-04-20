Cedar Pocket delivers 'backgrounding powerhouse'

A HIGHLY productive property described as a 'backgrounding powerhouse' is set to be auctioned by Ray White Rural on May 14.

Located on Cedar Creek Road, Cedar Pocket, the newly developed property covers 172 hectares (425 acres) on two titles.

The property features an 80 megalitre water allocation, eight dams, bore, solid set irrigation, and 130,000L header tank.

There are also new 450 head, steel cattle yards fitted with a hydraulic crush and scales.

The newly fenced property is divided into 50 paddocks with laneways.



Structural improvements include a three bedroom house and sheds.

With rotational grazing, the property is described as being capable of running 700 backgrounder cattle.

The property will be auctioned online by Ray White Rural on May 14.

Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Jason Mattiazzi, 0419 650 343, Ray White Rural Queensland.



