Honda says sayonara to Australian quad bike market

Major Japanese quad bike manufacturer Honda has confirmed it won't change its mind on quitting the Australian market on October 10.

Instead the motorcycle and vehicle manufacturing giant says it will focus on developing its market for side-by-sides in Australia.

Director of Honda Australia Motorcycle and Power Equipment Peter Singleton said the company had failed to convince the federal government to overturn its decision to force manufacturers to fit rollover protection devices on new and second-hand imported quad bikes from October 11.

Honda is among a number of overseas manufacturers which have refused to meet the mandatory requirement to fit protection devices.

"Safety standards must be evidence-based, in both criteria and testing methods, to internationally accepted standards," Mr Singleton said.

"Honda has provided research to show the negative outcomes of the government's proposal but unfortunately it was rejected."

While Honda was disappointed with the outcome he said the company would continue to support its current all-terrain vehicle (quad) customers through the transition.



"Our existing ATV customers have been assured their Honda products will be supported with parts and servicing for an extended period.

"Honda ATVs will continue to be sold by our dealers until October 10 with the expectation that stock will be sold prior to this date due to heightened demand," Mr Singleton said.

"Honda is a strong advocate for rider safety and will continue to be so. We support all of the known and proven safety measures from experts and coronial inquests including the mandating of the use of helmets for all ATV and side-by-side riders, rider training and the restriction of riders under the age of 16 from riding adult size vehicles.

"This will continue to be a strong focus for Honda right across our operations from rider training to marketing, dealer networks and after-sales support.

"Honda will now move to further develop its side-by-side market in Australia with a renewed focus in this area to continue to support the Australian agriculture and farming industry.

"We understand that many farmers require a versatile vehicle to support their work and we believe our side-by-side range (which includes the new Power range) can serve this requirement.

In 2019 the federal government accepted a suite of new safety standards for quad bikes recommended by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) after a lengthy inquiry into high numbers of quad bike related deaths on farms in the past 20 years.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims has made it clear in recent weeks the commission is determined to push ahead with the compulsory fitting of rollover protection devices on quads.

Mr Sims said it was "a necessary step" to address safety risks and the ACCC would conduct education, surveillance and enforcement to back up that and other requirements such as increased quad bike stability.