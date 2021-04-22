Maneroo sold at auction

THE McMullen family's Roma district property Maneroo has sold under the hammer at a Nutrien Harcourts auction for $5.8 million.

Bidding opened at $4m rose to the sale price of $5.8m with three active bidders in the auction room under the guidance of auctioneer Terry Ryan.



The sale price is equal to about $1261/hectare ($510/acre).



There were 20 inspections of the property in the run up to the auction.

Maneroo is located 71km south west of Roma and covers 4598 hectares (11,362 acres).

The freehold property features fertile, mixed red and brown loams originally timbered with box, sandalwood, myall, brigalow, belah, wilga running to timbered bendee ridges.



Areas have been blade ploughed, stickraked, with oats and forage sorghum grown and now returned to grass. A PMAV is locked in.



There is currently a heavy coverage of buffel, Mitchell, button, native grasses and herbages.



Maneroo has some 30 water points with earth dams, plus Scrubby Creek.



Improvements include a well maintained three bedroom homestead, steel cattle yards, three stand shearing shed, five bay machinery shed and workshop, and a machinery/hay shed.



The carrying capacity is estimated to be 500-plus breeders and progeny, or 750 steers easily in normal years.



The marketing of Maneroo was handled by Darryl Langton, Nutrien Harcourts.



