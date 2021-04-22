Summerfield makes $4.1 million

A WANDOAN property with significant coal seam gas potential has sold at a Nutrien Harcourts auction for $4.1 million.



Offered by Lindsay and Kym Kraatz, the 2027 hectare (5007 acre) freehold property in two titles sold to Doug and Jan Bradshaw, Red Range, Wandoan.



The sale price is equal to $2023/ha ($819/acre).

The tick free property is located 45km south west of Wandoan and 49km from Dulacca.

Summerfield has 1000ha of developed mixed brigalow, belah, bottletree country running to areas of soft red loam and sandy loams.



There is also 1000ha of improved forest grazing of ironbark, lancewood, pine and wattle country.



All of the country has recently stickraked or repulled.



There is a large set portable panel cattle yards with crows nest draft, crush, steel loading race. The boundary fencing is described as predominantly as new. There are 20 dams.



Summerfield is water by 20 dams.

Structural improvements include a three bedroom cottage, shed/workshop, and hay/machinery shed.



Summerfield is estimated to carry 350 cows or 600 backgrounders.



The marketing of Summerfield was handled by Darryl Langton and Joe Keppel from Nutrien Harcourts.



