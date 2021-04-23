Outback ringer badly burned while cutting avgas drum

Charges have been laid after a young outback ringer was injured when allegedly told to use an angle-grinder to cut the top off an avgas drum.



The 44-gallon drum exploded, badly burning the 18-year-old stockman.



It took six days before the injured man was taken to hospital, it has been claimed.



The incident allegedly happened two years ago on a remote station in the Northern Territory, about 300km south west of Katherine.



NT WorkSafe has charged a cattle mustering contractor with four breaches of work health and safety laws over the incident, and what came after.



NT WorkSafe claim in April 2019, Aaron Peter Kerr (trading as Kerr Contracting & Co) and his workers were mustering at a camp on Montejinni Station.

NT WorkSafe alleges Mr Kerr directed a worker to cut the lid off a drum for use as a rubbish bin, and directed another worker to help, while he and other workers went to muster cattle.

The two workers attempted to wash and clean the drum, before an 18 year-old-worker used an angle grinder to cut the drum causing an explosion, NT WorkSafe said in a statement.



As a result, the young worker received burns to the hands, arms, face and nasal passages.

NT WorkSafe also claims despite a first aider at the station assessing the injuries as first and second degree burns, "Mr Kerr exposed the injured worker to further serious injury, illness or death by not contacting emergency services or arranging transport for the worker to ensure the worker had access to appropriate medical treatment and advice".

NT WorkSafe alleged despite the injured worker complaining of persistent pain and discomfort, and a worsening of his condition it was a further six days before he was taken from the camp and admitted into Katherine Hospital.

Mr Kerr has been charged with two counts of alleged reckless conduct for failing to ensure the health and safety of his workers .

He faces one charge for allegedly failing to notify NT WorkSafe of a notifiable incident until seven days after the incident, and an additional charge for failing to preserve the site of an incident.

If found guilty of all four charges, Mr Kerr faces a combined maximum penalty of $1,220,000 or five years imprisonment or both.

The matter is listed for mention in the Darwin Local Court on June 9.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

