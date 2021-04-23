Clayton, Kenilworth aggregation on market | VIdeo

STRONG interest is expected the predominantly granite country aggregation consisting of Clayton and Kenilworth, located between Yetman, Texas and Ashford.



Offered by Mary-Anne Rowe through Colliers International, the 4227 hectare (10,445 acre) northern tablelands operation is described as an opportunity to secure a larger scale, productive grazing property which also offers a significant expansion opportunity.

The property has both established native and introduced pastures across its 20 well watered paddocks and laneway system.



The aggregation is conservatively estimated to comfortably run 3500 DSE, increasing with development.

Colliers International's promotional for the Clayton aggregation.

There are three bores, 20 large dams and seasonal creeks.



Structural improvements include a comfortable, renovated homestead, an older homestead, three bedroom workers' accommodation, two shearing sheds, workshop/shed, and timber cattle yards.

Expressions of interest on the Clayton aggregation close on May 28. The aggregation is available as a whole or as individual properties.

Contact Phillip Kelly, 0436 366 578, or Bob Coote, 0409 757 765, Colliers International.

