'Who grew my clothes' hits the spot

Penny Ashby said along with colleague Skye Manson, through their new campaign #whogrewmyclothes and website www.womenbehindwool.com they wanted to show the female faces of the wool industry.

A new campaign focussing on keeping the fashion industry accountable to ethical labour practices through 'Women Behind Wool' has hit the spot with audiences.



Hashtag #whogrewmyclothes was released on Thursday on Penny Ashby's Lady Kate fashion brand Facebook and Instagram pages.



Ms Ashby said her aim was to "shout from the rooftops" to the rest of the word about the beautiful fibre.



"I was absolutely tickled pink with the response, the post generated nearly 200 shares telling me people are keen to spread the word about the fibre Aussie wool growers are producing," Ms Ashby said.

The #whogrewmyclothes project is not only an initiative to help keep the fashion industry accountable to ethical labour practises, it's also aimed to take the customer on a journey to see where our garments are made.

"I wanted to take people further back on that journey to introduce customers to the people who grew their clothes," Ms Ashby said.

The video contains three women from woolgrowing properties that introduce themselves and their woolgrowing enterprises.

A new website, www.womenbehindwool.com.au will launch next week.

After a brief dialogue, each one of them finishes their sentences with, "and I grew your clothes".

The comments on Facebook were filled with words such as brilliant, fantastic, love, awesome and fabulous.

Ms Ashby said she started Lady Kate to showcase Merino wool to a generation of women who may not have worn it before.

"I firmly believe that if we can just get people to try wool, the fibre will speak for itself," she said.

"The luxurious feel of wool and the fact it is a natural, renewable fibre, grown in Australia is enough to make anyone become a lifelong fan."



Phase two of the initiative starts next week with the launch of the website www.womenbehindwool.com.au

Mrs Ashby said along with colleague, writer and farmer Skye Manson from Gunning NSW, they wanted to show the female faces of the wool industry.

"So many of my customers would love to understand where their wool comes from, but the only people speaking on behalf of the industry are those who can only speak on an industry perspective," she said.

"There are thousands of people on small farms doing regenerative farming or trying to be more ethical or trying to be more innovative.



"We want to get more of those stories across instead of it only being what is considered newsworthy and often only negative."

A series of videos and podcasts are in the pipeline with a mix of women in the industry from NSW woolgrower and medical ethics co-founder Meredith Sheil to television presenter Catriona Rowntree who found herself as a farmer's wife and falling in love with Australian Merino wool.

The website will be live from next week with teasers from women behind wool spread over social media channels during the coming weeks.

For anyone that would like to know more, follow Lady Kate, Sky Manson or Women Behind Wool on Instagram and Facebook.