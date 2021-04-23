A NEW record price for Central Queensland country has been set with the $6062/hectare ($2453/acre) purchase of the Nobbs family's highly regarded Duaringa property Newlands.

The buyer of the $5.25 million property was Tony Dunne, Walleury, Duaringa, who also also owns the adjoining property Calvert Creek.

The 866 hectare (2140 acre) property is located 27km south of Duaringa, 50km north of Baralaba and 111km from Rockhampton.

Bidding opened from the floor at $3.5m. Eight of the 15 registered parties were active at the auction.

Water is a key feature of Newlands, with five dams and a 2km Dawson River frontage.

The flood free property consists of fully developed brigalow, belah, bottle tree softwood scrub country and is currently carrying a large body of fresh feed, including buffel grass and bambatsi panic.

Water is a key feature, with five dams and a 2km Dawson River frontage. Water can be pumped from either the river or from the central main dam to five inline tanks, servicing nine troughs across the property.

Newlands is fenced into seven main paddocks and there are steel and timber cattle yards with a vet crush serviced by the central laneway.

Other improvements include a low-set three bedroom homestead and a machinery shed with a workshop.

The marketing of Newlands was handled by Brad Hanson and Brad Passfield, Hourn & Bishop Qld.

MORE READING: 'Wandoan: Summerfield makes $4.1 million'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.



The story Duaringa's Newlands sets record auction price first appeared on Queensland Country Life.