VERSATILE Lockyer Valley property Farmgate Orchard has sold before auction.



Located on Gatton Esk Road at Spring Creek, the 43 hectare (105 acre) freehold property has 10,467 commercial fruit trees.

There are 1337 mangoes, 1014 avocados, 4979 nectarines, 570 sweet persimmons, 933 custard apples, 88 limes, 469 dragon fruit, and 365 figs.

The property was scheduled to auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on Friday. However, the vendors accepted an offer from a Brisbane based investor.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Farmgate Orchard.

Improvements include a large, four bedroom, two bathroom brick home, an accommodation unit with eight bedrooms sleeping up to 16 people, a 30x16m packing shed, cold store, machinery shed, office, and an amenity block.

Water is supplied by three bores and a dam.

Farmgate Orchard has a well equipped packing shed with three phase power.

Machinery - including a Kubota, Case and Massey Ferguson tractors, Silvan Supaflo sprayer, forklift, four-wheelers, mowers, and cherry pickers - were included in the sale.

The marketing of Farmgate Orchard was handled by Jez McNamara and Jason Mattiazzi, Ray White Rural Queensland.

MORE READING: 'Dawson River country: Newlands sets record auction price'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.



The story Lockyer orchard sold before auction | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.