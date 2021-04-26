Weighty tale of a world famous sheep a hit with the public

The enormous fleece once carried by the world famous Chris the sheep is being featured again in the national capital.



Chris made headlines around the world when discovered back in 2015 wandering alone on the outskirts of Canberra.



The consequence of his solitary life was a world record 41.1kg fleece shorn from the struggling merino wether's body after his discovery.

He was rescued by members of the RSPCA ACT.

Australian Shearer Hall-of-Famer Ian Elkins helped to shear Chris at the time. It ended up breaking the world record for the heaviest sheep fleece.

Chris' story went viral, with articles appearing in The Washington Post and on CNN, the BBC and CBS.

REMARKA-WOOL: The record 41.1kg fleece is on display at the National Museum of Australia in Canberra. Picture: supplied.

He died in 2019 aged nine.



His remarkable fleece was donated to the National Museum of Australia in Canberra who say the popularity of the exhibit is second only to the heart of the champion racehorse Phar Lap.



Chris' fleece broke the 2014 record set by New Zealand's Big Ben of 28.9kg, or the 2004 record set by New Zealand's Shrek of 27kg.

Chris' mighty coat was challenged with the find of Baarack, a wandering ram found near Lancefield in Victoria earlier in the year.



Baarak's story also went around the world after he was found wandering alone in a Victorian state park earlier this year. Picture: Edgar's Mission.

Baarack was another lost soul who was relieved of 35.4kg of wool.

The museum has decided to revive record-holder Chris' story as part of its 20th-anniversary celebrations in its Landmarks' exhibition.



Personal trainer Sue Dowling found Chris while walking at Mulligans Flat in north Canberra.

Chris the Sheep after his shearing operation. Picture: Jeffrey Chan.

Struggling to move due to the weight of the fleece, Ms Dowling named the wether after "Chris the unhappy sheep" from the British TV comedy Father Ted.



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

