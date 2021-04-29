Record entries in Rabobank young beef ambassador award

FROM Newcastle Waters in the Northern Territory to Brewarrina in north west NSW, a record number of nominations were received this year for the prestigious Rabobank Young Beef Ambassador award.

To be presented on Monday night at Beef Australia in Rockhampton, the award goes to someone aged 21 to 35 who shows potential to be a significant leader and contributor to the beef industry.

From veterinarians to feedlot managers, people in charge of seedstock businesses and livestock depots and even a media consultant, the entries came evenly from men and women and covered almost every state.



They included people working for prominent companies in the beef industry, such as Consolidated Pastoral Company and Australian Country Choice, along with family-owned operations.

Rabobank's North Queensland and Northern Territory regional manager Trent McIndoe said it was exciting to see young people from across the country and across the beef sector putting their hand up for this important award.

"We received 19 nominations from a diverse and passionate group of future leaders in the beef sector. Our selection panel had a very tough job making a final decision," he said.

Rabobank provides the winner with a scholarship, valued at close to $5500, to participate in the prestigious Farm Managers Program, a one-week residential program designed to strengthen the operational and strategic skills of farm managers.

The ambassadorship is presented every three years, coinciding with the Beef Australia events.

Rabobank has supported the award since 2009, acknowledging that investing in the development of the next generation of farmers was key to ensuring the future viability of the beef industry.

"This award, which is presented to a young person working in the beef industry who demonstrates potential to be a significant leader and contributor to the Australian beef industry, gives the recipient the opportunity to develop their leadership and management capabilities through attending Rabobank's Farm Managers Program," Mr McIndoe said.

The program covers global trends in agriculture, business planning, financial management, leadership, and succession planning.

"It is such an exciting time to be involved in agriculture, and while there are so many opportunities for those in the beef industry, the younger generation needs to be equipped with the business skills and innovative mindset to capitalise on these," Mr McIndoe said.

"Going through this process has given me great confidence the industry is in good hands for the future."

ALSO IN BEEF: