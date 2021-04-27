Yantumara makes stunning $22 million

THE Theodore-based McIntyre family has paid a stunning $22 million for the Bauhinia district property Yantumara.

Offered by Debbie Mitchell at a Hourn and Bishop Qld auction in Moura on Tuesday, the sale price is equal to about $4222/ha ($1708/acre).



Selling agent Brad Hanson, Hourn & Bishop Qld, said four of the 11 parties who registered to bid were active at the auction.



The buyers were Cameron and Jahna McIntyre and Tom and Liz McIntyre.

Yantumara consists of 5211 hectares (12,877 acres) of gently undulating country with predominately strong brigalow, bottle tree, bonewood and softwood soil types.



The balance of the country blends to quality open forest soils timbered with a mix of box and Moreton Bay ash, interspersed with softer timber varieties.



Yantumara has about 4290ha of open grassland and about 890ha of forest country under timber.



Improved pastures include buffel, green panic and seca stylo. There is also 90ha of established leucaena.

Water is supplied from two flowing bores, which is supplemented by five dams and water holes in Repulse Creek.

The solid set of steel and timber cattle yards are serviced by laneways and water squares.

Located 25km from Bauhinia, 100km from Moura and 200km from Rockhampton, Yantumara is centrally located to abattoirs, saleyards, clearing and weighing facilities.

The marketing Yantumara was handled by Brad Hanson, Hourn & Bishop Qld.



