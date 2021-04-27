Warra Warra blue chip Darling Downs opportunity

MIKE and Margot Black's blue chip irrigation, dryland farming and grazing property Warra Warra is on the market.

Covering 3073 hectares (7594 acres), the superb Darling Downs property is located 7km south west of Warra and consists of 11 freehold titles.

There are 10,787 megalitres of water entitlements from the Condamine River and Cooranga Creek and well as 520ha licensed for water harvesting.

The interconnected 5400ML storages provide water to 860ha of furrow irrigation and 108ha, which is under centre pivots.

Warra Warra has significant water assets.

Consistently high yielding crops have included cotton, sorghum, corn, wheat, barley, chickpeas and mungbeans.

The grazing area comfortably runs 200 breeders and progeny. The improved river country has bambatsi, green panic and buffel pasture, running up to areas of ridge country. The grazing country is both well watered and well fenced.

There is also a 300 head, EU accredited feedlot complete with commodity bunkers, hay sheds, machinery shed, office, and a 100 tonne silo.

The main, 1400 square metre machinery shed is fully enclosed and has a concrete floor. There are also several other sheds and 1120t of aerated silo grain storage.

Warra Warra has a magnificent, architecturally designed brick homestead complex, surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens and lawns overlooking and the picturesque Warra Warra lagoon.

There are also three well maintained farm houses and support buildings.

Warra Warra currently has a full profile of moisture, 3500 megalitres of water in storage, and plenty of feed for cattle.

