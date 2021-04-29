Coles' beef producers get `appy' results from time-saving technology

Coles supermarkets' meat team has begun working with beef producers to pilot the next generation of its electronic National Vendor Declaration form (eNVD) App to help them save time on traceability paperwork and make better purchasing decisions.

Coles has unveiled what it says is a game changing development to its eNVD App in the lead up to Beef Australia 2021 in Rockhampton next week.

Developed with Sapien Technology, the Coles app first became available for beef suppliers to use in 2019.

Users will soon be able to receive feedback on their consignments directly through the smartphone application, making the information easily accessible in a timely manner.

It will also enhance the accuracy of consignment information which will continue to improve the integrity of the supply chain.

The first generation of the eNVD App provided the user with National Vendor Declaration and other consignment documentation such as Meat Standards Australia (MSA) and National Feedlot Accreditation Scheme (NFAS) declarations.

It enabled copies to be electronically sent to the transporter, the abattoir and the producer, providing instant access to necessary information while reducing the need to handle paper documentation.

The latest upgrade builds on these capabilities by featuring data on performance, an overview of financial results including average price per head and total amount for the farmer's cattle and compliance to Coles grids.

It also adds MSA information and results including average data on attributes like MSA Index, rib fat, pH levels, meat colour and ossification of the consignment.

Coles meat general manager Charlotte Gilbert said the new features would provide easily accessible information to producers quickly and all in one place.

"By collaborating with our producers and industry bodies to bring this to life, we are evolving the Coles eNVD App to deliver even better outcomes for Aussie beef producers," she said.

"We truly are winning together, which is something the Coles meat team is really passionate about.

"Customers want traceability of their food, they want integrity in production and we need to help deliver that.

"The new feedback feature of the eNVD App allows for concise, timely information to be delivered back to our suppliers to help them tailor their consignments to processor needs and plan for cattle coming into the supply chain."

South eastern Queensland beef producers Andrew and Lauren Winks from the Nooroomba Feedlot at Maidenwell are among several cattle producers testing the app's new features and providing valuable feedback.

"It's simple to use, it's quick and there's no three pieces of paper you've got to fill out," Mr Winks said..



"It builds from one question to the next and you have all the information available in your top pocket.

"The information provided will help us improve the quality of the product in the long run and it certainly helps improve the consistency of the product coming through because we have the information of the last consignment of cattle delivered quickly and easily so we can make better decisions on the next,.

"We don't have to spend as much time in the office because all of the information is bundled into one application and is accessible anywhere, anytime on mobile phone.



"It certainly helps going forward when you go to make purchasing and drafting decisions about which cattle are suitable to go to market."