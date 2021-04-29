Tandara makes $9 million at auction

MIDDLEMOUNT cattle producers Matt and Kerry Kenny have paid $9 million at an Elders auction for the top quality Central Queensland property, Tandara.

Ideally suited to breeding, fattening or a mixed farming operation, the property covers 1821 hectares (4500 acres) of country located 21km north west of Banana and 41km south east of Baralaba.

The sale of the Ferguson family's property is equal to about $4942/ha ($2000/acre). Three parties were active at the auction.

The Kennys own the adjoining property Granville.

Tandara is gently undulating brigalow, softwood scrub country.

Tandara is gently undulating brigalow, softwood scrub country that has been improved to excellent stands of buffel grass as well as green panic, Queensland blue and purple pigeon and urochloa. There are also legumes including: desmanthus, butterfly pea and seca stylos.

Tandara is well watered with 11 dams strategically positioned across the property. There is also a solar equipped bore and several older unused bores.

There are 11 main paddocks serviced by a laneway. A considerable amount of new fencing has been completed in recent times.

Structural improvements include a large set of timber cattle yards, a machinery shed, and a modest one bedroom home.

The marketing of Tandara was handled by Virgil Kenny from Elders Real Estate, Rockhampton.

