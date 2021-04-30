Bymount negotiations continue

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on Graeme and Sue Ware's 1934 hectare (4778 acre) Surat property Bymount, which was passed in at a Nutrien Harcourts auction on April 29.

The property was passed in at $2.05 million, with a reserve price of $3.5m.

At $3.5m, the price is about $1809/ha ($733/acre).

Since the Ware family bought Bymount in 1995, the property has produced quality crops of sorghum, wheat, oats and forage crops while fattening cattle and sheep to supply direct to works.

In 1999 the Wares established a Dohne stud concentrating on the production of wool and fat lambs, while still running cattle.



The Dohnes have consistently produced 17 to 18 micron wool, yielding high returns.

Located 3km north of Surat, 84km south of Roma, and 238km west Dalby, the property is described as open and lightly timbered bauhinia downs country running to Balonne River frontages rising to ironbark and box gravelly ridges.

Areas have been farmed and returned to grass. The property is watered by long single frontage to permanent storage upstream of Surat Weir in the Balonne River, and a solar powered submersible bore pumping to tanks and troughs.

Improvements include a three-bedroom timber homestead, steel frame machinery shed, four-stand shearing shed and sheep yards, portable panel cattle yard, and a three-bay garage.



The property is fenced with hinge joint and plain wire for sheep or cattle.

Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, Nutrien Harcourts.

