Liston country makes $6.75 million | Video

QUEENSLAND/NSW border property Glencolvin-Bonadea has sold at a Ray White Rural auction to a local landholder for $6.75 million.

Situated two minutes north of Liston, NSW, Glencolvin-Bonadea was owned by the live export industry identity, the late John Kaus.

The sale price is equal to about $3172/ha ($1284/acre).

Bidding opened at $4m, with four of the seven registered bidders active at the auction. The buyer bought the property online.

The property covers 2128 hectares (5259 acres) and is handy to Tenterfield, Stanthorpe and Warwick as well as being about two and a quarter hours from Brisbane.

Glencolvin and Bonadea is picturesque, mostly undulating to steep granite country with plenty of shelter in the warm, protected valleys.

The property has granite soils and a reliable rainfall and is well grassed after being destocked for 12 months.

Clean water is provided by numerous dams and a running creek, which dissects the property.

While the property has well earned reputation for producing top quality weaners, an upside exists to boost productivity through further improvements including fencing.

Improvements include the original Glencolvin residence and a cottage on Bonadea.

Improvements include the original Glencolvin residence, Bonadea cottage, numerous machinery, hay, and storage sheds and three sets of cattle yards.

The marketing of the Liston aggregation Glencolvin and Bonadea was handled by Bruce Douglas, and Bruce Birch from Ray White Rural.

