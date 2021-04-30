Blue chip Knockdon Park delivers top granite grazing | Video

FROM its well grassed rolling hills to the crystal-clear running water in the Cataract River and its roomy and robust family homestead to its park like gardens changing with the seasons Knockdon Park is quintessentially Tenterfield.



Regarded by most as Tenterfield's showpiece grazing property Knockdon Park has been meticulously managed and immaculately maintained.



For decades Knockdon Park was the proud home of Dr Terry Casey. The northern New England property is now being sold to finalise his pastoral assets.



Comprising of 882 hectares (2179ac), Knockdon Park will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on June 4.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Knockdon Park.

The property has predominantly softly undulating blue granite grazing country with access to shelter in the timbered ridgelines.

Large areas have previously been improved, with the vast majority thoroughly rock picked allowing two wheel drive access over many of the paddocks.

Water is plentiful with a double frontage to the Cataract River, Carrolls Creek and Spring Creek.



Supplementing the natural water is a reticulated system which sees water gravity fed to a network of 22 concrete troughs as well as the homestead gardens.



Knockdon Park comprises of 882 hectares.

Historical data shows an average annual rainfall of more than 965mm, providing regular and reliable rain.



The jewel in Knockdon's 'crown' is the charming homestead protected by the park like gardens and surrounds which provides both shelter and privacy.



Most of the outbuildings are located adjacent to the homestead and are all in good repair.



The buyer will have the first offer on the quality Knockdon Park cattle herd.

A manager's cottage is located behind the homestead providing comfortable accommodation.



Marketing agent Bruce Birch, Ray White Rural, said selling Knockdon Park had been a heartfelt decision.



"However, it is now your chance to enjoy this fantastic property," Mr Birch said.



"Offered with a list of working plant and equipment and the first option to purchase the Knockdon Park cow herd, this is a property you must inspect."

Contact Bruce Birch, 0428 363 063, or Andrew Starr, 0428 792 466, Ray White Rural.

