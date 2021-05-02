Bushfire recovery effort receives $14 million

AREAS ravaged by the devastating Black Summer bushfires have received a welcome shot in the arm with the news of $14 million of federal government funds for bushfire recovery.

Landcare will administer the recovery grants, designed to support regeneration and community resilience.

Federal environment minister Sussan Ley announced the funding for projects in Queensland, NSW, the ACT, Victoria and South Australia and will encompass seven officially designated bushfire zones hit by the 2019-20 fires.

Projects include supporting the recovery of fire-hit flora and fauna species and rebuilding ecological communities and natural assets, such as RAMSAR listed wetlands and World Heritage sites.

The Landcare Led Bushfire Recovery Grants will provide eligible local Landcare Groups, environment networks, and community groups with access to grant funding up to $50,000, and larger partnership projects of up to $300,000.

The funding will also include $4million available for projects that will benefit forests and coastal ecosystems in the East Gippsland bushfire impacted region.

National Landcare Network chief executive Jim Adams said that the $14million bushfire grants program will be delivered by an alliance between the National Landcare Network, the Landcare peak bodies in Queensland, New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, Victoria and South Australia, together with Landcare Australia.

"The Landcare Led Bushfire Recovery Grants program will be co-delivered by all the Landcare organisations who will work together to support project applicants, to drive and coordinate a wide range of high-impact on-ground community and environmental projects over the next 12 months for community landcare.