Meat industry gears up to take on the critics

Speaker after speaker at Beef Australia this week have urged producers to take on a vocal anti-meat lobby.



Many of those speakers have also said the beef industry has lost the early rounds in a debate threatening its future.

In response, many producers have said they felt ill-equipped to respond and were looking to politicians and their own lobby groups to speak in their defence.



Meat & Livestock Australia has heard the call for help.



Today the MLA launched a little booklet "Red Meat Green Facts" which contains a series of facts aimed to arm the producer with the necessary "sound bites" to take on the detractors.



For instance - Australian cattle are mostly raised on grass, only four per cent of the total herd is in feedlots at any one time.

Or, the beef industry has more than halved greenhouse gas emissions since 2005, more than any other sector in Australia.



The booklet is designed to be carried anywhere ready for any opportunity to "help change the conversation about the red meat industry".



A G-code on the back of the booklet takes people direct to a new MLA website "Australian good meat".

The little 28-page pocket-sized booklet says "it is vital the red meat industry is transparent and proud of our ongoing achievements in caring for our land, animals and products, with the evidence to back it up".



The booklet has a focus on animal welfare, the environment and health and nutrition.

MLA managing director Jason Strong said it was frustrating to "continue to see misconceptions, inaccuracies and criticisms of our industry gain traction".

"Never has it been more important for us to work together across our industry to be proactive and positive about what we do with the facts to counter any negative narrative," Mr Strong said.

"The reality is, our industry is leading the way in the challenge to lower emissions, to improve productivity, to constantly improve animal welfare and in doing that, we produce a uniquely nutrient-dense and natural protein of the highest quality.

"It is vital our industry is transparent and proud of our ongoing achievements in caring for our land, animals and products, with the evidence to back it up."

Mr Strong said the MLA's research "continue to show" perceptions of the red meat industry were improving.

"However, consumers are less informed about the specifics, and are increasingly turning to a wide variety of sources for information. The red meat industry has a good story to tell, and if we don't start to tell it a little better, it's a given that someone less qualified or with an anti-meat agenda will.

"Underpinning Australian red meat's popularity and quality are the world-leading practices our producers use on-farm, every single day.

"Red meat, green facts highlights the industry's achievements, targets, stringent standards and most importantly provides science based facts about how red meat is produced."

"We want our story to reflect the positivity of our industry's contribution - around long-term sustainability, people's health, growing our economy and leaving the land in better shape than we found it. That's how we will resonate with the community most successfully.

"We want those in our industry to use this as a basis for engaging in conversations with your communities and networks. Let's be on the front foot, let's be positive about what we do, let's be proud of what we produce, and let's be passionate advocates in the promotion our industry."

For more information on Red Meat, Green Facts visit https://www.redmeatgreenfacts.com.au/

