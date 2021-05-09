Well Gully developed, productive

THE Brumpton family's 1036 hectare (2560 acre) highly developed Mitchell property Well Gully offers high productivity.



Located 20km north east of Mitchell and 108km west of Roma, the freehold property has been extremely well developed and is described as suited as a feeding, fattening, stud, or operations base.



Well Gully has brigalow, belah, bottletree, wilga soils improved with buffel, Bisset creeping blue, purple pigeon and native grasses.



There is also 210ha of cultivation and the property has a 2m boundary fence.



The structural improvements on Welly Gully are impressive.

There are six 85 tonne Grainmaster sealed silos, integrated with a Grainsafe 5000 aeration controller, a 29m screw conveyor, and a 16x13m feed processing shed.



There is also a 16x8m chemical shed, 23x38m hay shed, 36x43m machinery shed, 16x13m chemical/oil/storage shed, two stand electric shearing shed, 20x10m ram shed/AI/ semen shed, 58t of molasses storage, 6000t silage pit, and new bugle sheep yards with a Proway race draft and tumble gates.



Well Gully has a renovated, five bedroom classic country style homestead as well as three bedroom staff quarters.



Well Gully is estimated to carry 500 steers or 2500 breeding ewes.

Water is a feature of the property with excellent high capacity, shallow sub-artesian water. There are four bores and two earth dams.



Marketing agent Darryl Langton, Nutrien Harcourts, said Well Gully presented as a modern, highly developed, highly productive property.



"Well Gully has excellent infrastructure suited to numerous livestock enterprises with a superb location to town, markets and saleyards," Mr Langton said.

Well Gully will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Roma on June 3.



Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, Nutrien Harcourts.



