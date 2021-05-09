Arlington auction June 4 | Video

STEVE Booth is selling his 14,018 hectare (34,639 acre) South West Queensland property Arlington, which is located 130km south of Mitchell.



Through continued investment into timber treatment and pasture improvement, Mr Booth has more than doubled the carrying capacity of the property his 15 years of ownership. Arlington now runs 800 cows turning off weaners, typically weighing between 250 and 300kg.

Arlington is well described as slightly undulating red loam country with some harder ridges and watercourse creek flats. There are large stands of buffel, low mulga and herbages have the cattle in excellent condition.



Kurrajong, wilga, sandalwood, box and mulga are the predominant timbers.



About 8000ha of Arlington have been pulled at least once, and 2000ha of regrowth has been pulled recently. A further 1200ha of category X mulga is able to be cleared, with numerous clumps of category B mulga eligible for fodder permits.



Arlington is part of the Wallum-Neabul cluster. A total of 100 rolls of exclusion netting and 3360 steel posts are included in the sale, sufficient to construct an exclusion fence around Arlington.

There are 17 dams, each about 9m deep.

Structural improvements include a low-set four-bedroom home, steel frame workshop, five-bedroom donga, and an amenity donga.



There are also steel cattle yards, and a five-stand shearing shed with mesh yards in workable condition.

The property is currently lightly stocked with 650 breeders plus progeny and has three paddocks covering 4570ha locked up. The property is equally suited to running sheep and/or goats.

Arlington will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Roma on June 4.

Contact Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, Ray White Rural.

