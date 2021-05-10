Muttaburra's Ingleside tops $4.075m

MUTTABURRA property Ingleside has sold at a Frame Rural Agencies auction for $4.075 million, well above pre-sale expectations.

The sale result for the 9048 hectare (22,357 acre) GHPL property is equal to about $450/ha ($182/acre).



Ingleside was offered by Bill and Peta Graham and bought by the Dyer family, Aramac.

Four of the seven registered parties were active at the auction.

Improvements include a set of cattle yards.

Ingleside comprises of Mitchell and Flinders grass country with vine tree and buffel ridges.



There are eight paddocks, three holding paddocks and laneways.

Water is supplied from a bore supplying seven tanks and 10 troughs, a well, turkey nest, and three dams.

Ingleside is estimated to run 700 sheep or 800 cows.

Improvements include a homestead, sheep yards, shearing shed, and cattle yards.

The marketing of Ingleside was handled by Beau Frame, Frame Rural Agencies.

