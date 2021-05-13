Expressions of interest sought on Coreena

THE Miller family's well known 29,559 hectare (73,042 acre) Barcaldine property Coreena is being sold by through Elders, through an expressions of interest process.



Owned by the Miller family since 1931, Coreena is the home of the renowned Coreena Poll Merino Stud and is located 25km north of Barcaldine and 130km from Blackall.

The aggregation comprises of the 17,810 hectare (44,010 acre) Coreena Stud Holding, the 6152ha (15,200 acre) freehold property Kialla and 5597ha (13,830 acre) GHPL block Elton.

Well known for its very conservative stocking rate and pasture retention management practices, Coreena is currently experiencing a very good grass season with abundant Mitchell and buffel grass, numerous herbages and salines.



A feature of the property is its 690 megalitre water licence which is used to flood irrigate about 175ha of country. There is 60ha currently sown to oats.



Coreena features seven flowing bores, which have all been capped and piped, and five, equipped sub-artesian bores. There are 157 water points in total.



Coreena's built infrastructure is impressive and includes the main homestead plus two other substantial staff residences.

The boundary is fully exclusion fenced and internal fencing is all first class. There are 17 main and 11 holding paddocks plus two central laneways.



There is also a large, steel six stand woolshed, three sets of sheep yards, 15 room shearers' quarters, steel cattle yards, large sheds, container and a silo.



Marketing agent Tim Salter, Elders, said a property of this quality rarely came on the market.



"Coreena is currently very lightly stocked," Mr Salter said. "It boasts tremendous feed, water security with outstanding station infrastructure and improvements."



Contact Tim Salter, 0429 649 693, Elders.



