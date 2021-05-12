Elders comes aboard as FarmFest ready to bounce back

Organisers of next month's FarmFest, Queensland's largest primary industry field days, have pulled off a major coup by gaining Elders as the major sponsor.

The big pastoral house has not only signed up as major sponsor but will also have a range of new agtech on display at its site at FarmFest.

Last year's event had to be cancelled because of COVID but the field days are poised to bounce back bigger and better in 2021.



Elders state manager for Queensland and the NT Jamie Brogan said his company was proud to be back at FarmFest as both an exhibitor and major sponsor.



"Elders is bringing new agtech to Elders FarmFest this year that's reaping growers and producers huge time and productivity gains," he said.

"This technology is no pipe-dream, it's available right now and, after more than 180 years in the industry, Elders has the experience to make sure it really works for Australian agriculture," Mr Brogan said.



Advancements in remote technology for weather monitoring, livestock management and pest control, as well as varieties of wheat and barley, will all be featured at the new Elders FarmFest site this year.

Mr Brogan also said field day deals on traditional farm infrastructure like cattle crushes would be a popular drawcard for visitors.

"A strong national winter harvest and strengthening prices for many agricultural commodities, combined with low interest rates, means farmers visiting Elders FarmFest will be looking to invest strongly in new equipment. Now is the time to upgrade," he said.

Those favourable conditions have also triggered a surge in farm property sales, Elders state real estate manager Mark McNamee said.

HOT PROPERTY: Elders state real estate manager Mark McNamee said FamFest would provide an ideal opportunity for visitors to talk to the company's property experts about several attractive farms which were now for sale.

"At Elders we don't just sell hectares, our agribusiness experts look deeper, consulting with our agronomists and livestock advisors to see the business potential and find the right match," Mr McNamee said.

"Elders Real Estate will present several featured properties at Elders FarmFest that are already gathering interest from local producers."

The field days, now in their 46th year, are expected to attract upwards of 60,000 people when the gates open on their Kingsthorpe Park site on the Warrego Highway 20km west of Toowoomba.

FarmFest will be held from over three big days on June 8 to 10 and will have plenty to offer to visitors.

Group manager of ACM Events Kate Nugent said having such an iconic rural company as Elders on board as sponsor and the strong interest from new exhibitors showed FarmFest had come of age.

Ms Nugent said this year's event would be run under COVID safe rules but organisers had worked hard to ensure all visitors would have an enjoyable and comfortable experience.

She said this year's event would have extended opening hours with the gates open on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 8 and 9, from 8.30am to 5pm and on Thursday, June 10, from 8.30am to 4pm.

New features this year will include expos on agtech and education.

Ms Nugent said agtech and education were two key drivers of increased efficiency and productivity in agriculture.

Agricultural machinery, lifestyle products and livestock industries will also feature strongly across the exhibition zones.