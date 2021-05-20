Nominate now for Sire Shootout

Nominations have officially opened for the 2021 Sire Shootout set to take place from July 6 to July 8.

Bull breeders can once again compete in one of the hottest online competitions following its inaugural success last year when bulls sold to $180,000 and averaged $24,303.

An audience from as far as the United States of America, Canada, Cambodia, Egypt, New Zealand and South Africa tuned in with many stud principals crediting the event with lifting the pre-sale profile of their bulls.

Not only a cost-effective marketing opportunity, this year's competition will feature more than $15,000 cash and prizes for the industry's best sale bulls thanks to the support of sponsors including GDL and Riverina.

The grand champion bull will receive $7000 in cash, $1000 in Riverina product and a $1000 advertising voucher with ACM while the runner-up wins $3000 in cash, $1000 in Riverina product and a $1000 advertising voucher with ACM.



Every class winner walks away with a $300 Livestock Connect voucher while the viewer's choice received $500 in ACM advertising.

Nominations are open to any registered bull for sale at a public auction or available privately, and can not have sold prior to the commencement of the 2021 competition dates.



All that is required is one side profile photograph of the bull and 30 seconds of video showing the animal walking parallel to the camera, unled.

Nominations are open until June 3 with supporting video and photos required between June 10 and June 24.

The live judging will air online each night from July 6 to July 8.

To nominate visit your local agriculture masthead:

https://www.northqueenslandregister.com.au/cattle/sire-shootout/

https://www.queenslandcountrylife.com.au/cattle/sire-shootout/

https://www.theland.com.au/cattle/sire-shootout/

https://www.stockandland.com.au/cattle/sire-shootout/

https://www.stockjournal.com.au/cattle/sire-shootout/

https://www.farmweekly.com.au/cattle/sire-shootout/



