Pokalong makes stunning $2.55 million

JIM and Sandra Allen's Roma property Pokalong has sold under the hammer for $2.55 million or a stunning $2438/acre, smashing records in the Roma district.



Featuring five individual freehold titles, the 423 hectare (1046 acre) freehold property is regarded as one of the foremost rural properties to be offered for sale in close proximity to Roma.



Pokalong is located 19km from Roma on Blythdale North Road.



The property boasts a home of architectural merit set in an established garden, established improved pastures, and is both securely watered and fenced.



The inspirational country home boasts four large bedrooms, three bathrooms, a formal living and dining area and an everyday family room. The spiral staircase gives access from the foyer to the second level. The large art studio could also be utilised as a guest's bedroom.



Pokalong is currently carrying 100 Santa Gertrudis breeders.

The four vehicle accommodation is located gives direct access to the home. A cellar and storage cupboards are also located in this area. There is also a 16x7m workshop/machinery shed with concrete floor.



There is an older style cottage on the Sleepy Creek title, and a 20x7m shed with a concrete floor with two storage rooms.



Pokalong is described as an excellent mixture of soil types ranging from wilga, brigalow, belah, myall, box including a small area of ironbark, pine and scattered bottletree, running back to fertile creek flats along Sleepy Creek that dissects Pokalong. An ideal number of shade trees remain.



The country has been renovated over a period with either blade ploughing, cutterbar or offsets resulting in established buffel pastures.

Water is supplied from two bores and four dams. Sleepy Creek runs through Pokalong and has semi-permanent holes.



The large set of portable cattle yards have a Beef Boss crush, calf branding cradle, loading ramp and a five way draft. A lane system leads to the cattle yards.



The marketing of Pokalong was handled by Daven Vohland, Elders.

