A day for a whisky, the water of life

TEMPTING: Australian whisky is mixing it with the best in the world these days. Photo: Tim Labinsky.

THE WEATHER is cooling down and thoughts are turning from days at the beach to open fires and warm jackets.

The timing for World Whisky Day, which is on today, could not be more perfect for Australians who can mark the occasion with a warming dram.

World Whisky Day features a number of tastings, events and gatherings, but organisers have said the overarching goal is to make the drink fun.

Whisky distillers are becoming a small, but important, source of demand for premium Australian malt barley.

While whisky is very much associated with Scotland and Ireland, and, in recent years, Japan, there are now around 50 distillers in Australia producing whisky.

The boutique industry continues to grow, with a particular strong footprint in Tasmania.

And the quality loses nothing compared to big name northern hemisphere rivals, with Sullivan's Cove, a Tasmanian distiller having won the award for best single malt whisky at the World Whisky Awards back in 2014, the first time a whisky outside of Scotland or Japan has taken out the prestigious award.