AgroTrend bounces back in 2021 | PHOTOS

THE Bundaberg region's strong agricultural ties were reinforced at this year's AgroTrend field days last month.

The two-day event highlighted the modern aspects of farming, including digital monitoring technology and drones, as well as giving a nod to yesteryear with plenty of pieces of vintage machinery on display.

Other highlights included a display of agility dogs, a strongman competition, tractor pull, alpaca competition, poultry show and of course many trade booths and stands with deals to be had.



A shoulder event to AgroTrend was the AgForum, held at CQ University, which brought together speakers and panellists to cover topics of interest to the agriculture sector.

