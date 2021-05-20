BFVG Dinner 2021 goes off with a bang | PHOTOS

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers shows off region's best at 2021 gala dinner | PHOTOS

News
The best in Bundy produce was used at the BFVG Gala Dinner last weekend.

A FULL-scale fireworks display was just one of the surprises for guests that attended this year's Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers' Gala Dinner this month.

Under the theme, "emerging into the future", local growers and others from right throughout the horticulture supply chain, including interstate visitors, dressed up for the glamorous evening held at the Bundaberg Multiplex Sport and Recreation Centre.

The sold-out event drew made the most of locally-grown produce and products providing an insight into the culinary delights of the region.

The BFVG gala dinner drew significant sponsorship from major agriculture industries, a sign of the Bundaberg region's importance to the national rural economy.

