CBH needs a chief executive officer, Wilson resigns

IN a surprising and sudden announcement, CBH Group this morning announced that chief executive officer Jimmy Wilson has resigned from the co-operative.

Mr Wilson was appointed to the top job in September 2017 and after nearly four years in the role, he has made the decision to move on to the next stage of his career, with his resignation effective on June 30.

CBH chairman Simon Stead said the board would work to find an appropriate successor and embark on an internal and external, global search for the next CEO.

"We will run an open and thorough process to find the next leader of CBH and take the time needed to make the right choice," Mr Stead said.

