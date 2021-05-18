New Diversity Leaders announced as NFF pursues bold gender goal

A cohort of 12 skilled, talented and ambitious women, professionals in areas as diverse as station management, animal science and international trade make up this year's NFF Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program.



Selected from 100 applicants, the women will soon embark on an intensive one-on-one mentoring program, to assist them to determine their leadership goals and the role they want to play in the future of Australian agriculture.



The program is a flagship initiative of the NFF and the organisation's goal to double the number of women in agriculture's leadership by 2030, based on a 2018 benchmark.



"I'm inspired that the program, now in its fourth year continues to resonate with women across Australia," NFF President Fiona Simson said.



"The success of Australian agriculture to date has hinged on men and women working together on farm.



"However, providing a pathway for women to transcend to leadership positions has not materialised as fast as it should have."



Ms Simson said in 2021, the program was making a difference, creating the pathways and networks needed to ensure gender parity in the roles that would shape the agriculture of tomorrow.



Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program graduates have gone on to hold industry board positions and to be changemakers within their sectors and communities.



Ms Simson said the program was underpinned by a group of more than 20 committed partners, including government agencies, multi-national corporations and farm advocacy bodies.



"Our partners publicly pledge to make meaningful change towards gender diversity and to report on the steps taken towards this goal.



"The targets, plans and innovations our partners continue to put in place to ensure female and male voices are heard equally are making a difference: from introducing designated breast-feeding rooms; and more flexible work arrangements to doing more to encourage and incentivise men to take parental leave," Ms Simson said.



The program cohort will come to Canberra in June for an introductory retreat, where they will meet each other, their mentors and hear from inspiring speakers.



The group will complete their mentoring and graduate at the NFF's National Conference in September.



"Like in previous years, the program attracted a high volume of very high calibre applicants and I am left in no doubt that the future of our sector's leadership is bright, if as an industry we continue to foster the development of our people," Ms Simson said.



"I congratulate this year's group and I look forward to getting to know these 12 outstanding women and supporting them on their leadership journey."



The 2021 Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program cohort are:



Anna Harrison Mungindi, NSW



Anna Hooper, Mitcham, SA



Brie Montgomery, Winmalee, NSW



Gillian Fennell, Marla, SA



Janice Liu Gosford, NSW



Latarnie McDonald Bendigo, VIC



Lucy Staughton, Gunnedah, NSW



Mary Vaughan, Mount Isa, QLD



Miffy Gilbert, Glen Iris, VIC



Prudence Cook, Dimboola, VIC



Sally Murfet Sorell, TAS



Tracy Sullivan Broome, WA



The 2021 Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program Committed Partners are AgForce; AACo; AgriFutures Australia; BASF; Bayer; CANEGROWERS; Coles; Cooperative Research Centre for Developing Northern Australia; Cotton Australia; CPC; Federal Department of Agriculture, Water & the Environment; FMC; Grains Research & Development Corporation; nbn; NSW Farmers; Nufarm; Nutrien Ag Solutions; Prime Super; Rabobank; Rimfire Resources; Rural Bank; Syngenta; WFI & Wine Australia.

