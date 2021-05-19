Berrigurra makes $32.5 million

THE outstanding MacKenzie River cattle breeding and fattening enterprise Berrigurra has sold at auction for $32.5 million.



Located 17km north west of Blackwater, the property covers 9285 hectares (22,943 acres) in three freehold titles.



The sale price is equal to about $3500/ha ($1417/acre).

Virgil Kenny, Elders, said bidding opened at $20m, rose to $26m, where the auction was paused.



After discussions with the vendor's representatives, the property was declared to be "on the market". Bidding then rose quickly to the $32.5m sale price.

Water is a feature of Berrigurra, including the permanent MacKenzie River.

It is understood the buyer is an established family from the Eidsvold district.



Berrigurra was part of the former Emerald Agricultural College, and was sold by the Queensland Government.



Berrigurra is described as being an excellent blend of country ranging from strong MacKenzie River frontage with areas of ponded pasture to gently undulating brigalow, bottletree and associated softwood scrub.

The established improved pastures throughout the entire property consist of buffel, green panic, Rhodes and blue grass under sown with stylos and legumes.

Areas are said to be suitable for mixed grains, cereals and horticulture.



Water is a feature of Berrigurra. A three phase electric submersible pump located in the permanent MacKenzie River delivers water to tanks and turkey nests located across the property. The pipeline system is supported by 32 strategically positioned dams on the numerous creeks and water courses.

The property is divided into 34 main paddocks, which are serviced by numerous paddocks and laneway system to the centrally located cattle yards at the homestead complex.

Extensive infrastructure consisting of three homes, seven bedroom workers accommodation, an amenities block with a commercial kitchen, dining and laundry facilities plus additional storage facilities.

There is also an excellent workshop, hay shed and vehicle sheds. The timber and steel cattle yards have an undercover vet crush and calf handling facilities.



The marketing of Berrigurra was handled by Virgil Kenny, Elders, Rockhampton.

