Insurance alliance for sustainable cotton

Farmers that are certified through Cotton Australia's Best Management Practices program (myBMP), a voluntary farm and environmental management program that operates over ten different module, will be eligible for the rewards.

They will receive better rates when they can demonstrate they are actively implementing sustainable risk mitigation strategies in their business.

The myBMP program has seen good take-up with the cotton sector as farmers look to improve their sustainability via creating healthier and safer workplaces.

Through the program farmers can look at how best to improve their farm environment, reduce pesticide use and input costs, maximise water use efficiency and protect native flora and fauna among other topics.

Cotton Australia said sustainability was set to be an important focus for consumers and that the Aussie industry was well placed to take advantage of demand for sustainably produced cotton through its focus on best practice and sustainability.

Chief executive at Cotton Australia Adam Kay said the new alliance with Achmea provided a positive incentive for growers.

"This new strategic alliance with Achmea recognises sustainable risk mitigation practices and this will result in an insurance reward for cotton farmers who are fully certified in the myBMP program and are Achmea clients," Mr Kay said.

Achmea chief executive Emma Thomas said Achmea and Cotton Australia have a shared interest in helping cotton farmers to succeed.

"We see enormous value in working alongside the cotton industry to promote the importance of risk awareness and loss mitigation measures," Mrs Thomas said.

"We are proud to support myBMP-certified growers because they are best practice-certified in workplace health and safety initiatives, thereby protecting their livelihoods," she said.