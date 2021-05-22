Dartmoor offered with 1000 cows | Video

THE 22,450 hectare (55,474 acre) freehold Central Queensland property Dartmoor is being offered with 1000 quality breeders plus followers and station plant.



Located 50km from Collinsville via Emu Plains Road and 110km from Bowen, the freehold property has predominately open undulating hill country.

Dartmoor is being offered by Dan And Cath Kenny, who are concentrating on the development of Devlin Station, Marlborough, which they purchased late last year.

The property is lightly timbered with ironbark and bloodwood.

There are well established stands of native pastures supported by Indian couch, urochloa and buffel, which has been under sown with seca and various stylos.

Dartmoor features an 8km double frontage to the Bowen River, which provides a permanent secure water.



There are also nine bores and 18 dams.



Water is reticulated throughout the property with 47km of 63mm pipeline, which services tanks and troughs.



The property is divided into 29 paddocks serviced by laneways and 16 watering squares.



There are two sets of cattle yards.



Dartmoor has a comfortable homestead complex. Structural improvements include an open plan four bedroom home, three bedroom manager's residence, and a four bay shed.



Marketing agent Virgil Kenny, Elders, said Dartmoor represented a great opportunity to purchase a large-scale breeding operation with double frontage to Bowen River providing secure water throughout.



"Dartmoor is being offered with 1000 quality breeders plus followers and station plant adding to its appeal," Mr Kenny said.

Dartmoor will be auctioned by Elders in Rockhampton on June 30.



Prior offers will be considered.

Contact Virgil Kenny, 0427 334 100, Elders, Rockhampton.

