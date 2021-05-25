Moving carbon tech to the cattle paddock

Cattle Council of Australia says the Commonwealth's Methane Emissions Reduction in Livestock grants will help fast-track a range of new on-farm climate solutions.

The program, which opened yesterday, provides grants of $500,000 to $1.5 million for work to put new carbon-abatement technology to its best use.

CCA president Markus Rathsmann said these grants could form a vital piece of the puzzle in cutting cattle methane emissions.

"The cattle industry can be part of the climate solution if beef producers can benefit from reducing greenhouse gas emissions," Mr Rathsmann said.

"Millions have been spent developing low carbon technology in the lab, now we can put it to work in the field."

Southern Independent Director Olivia Lawson said, asparagopsis as a feed additive is one new technology and can cut emissions by 96 per cent.

"The grants will let us test products like asparagopsis in the paddock and help fast-track them to market," Ms Lawson said.

"This would be a huge benefit to producers, as it can boost beef productivity by up to 20pc whilst dramatically reducing CO2 output.

"Our industry has a real shot at meeting our target of net-zero emissions by 2030.

"Making the best of our resources means the cattle industry can help address the nation's climate goals too.

"We all need to work together to address the climate challenge we face, and the cattle industry has the natural resources we need to do it." More information on how to apply is available at https://business.gov.au/

