Waverley Homestead to be auctioned | Video

THE 101 year old historic Waverley Homestead sits on 53 hectares (131 acres) of black soil in the fertile Bunya Mountains district.



Rosalie and Russell Murdoch have extensively renovated and restored the Queenslander homestead, which stands centrally on the Kaimkillenbunproperty near an artificial lake and in extensive park like gardens and grounds.

The elevated homestead has undercover parking for four vehicles and an internal staircase entering into the home. The home offers a large open plan living, dining, kitchen are with walk in pantry.



The main bedroom complete has a dressing room and opens onto the extensive wide veranda are which runs three quarters of the way around the house.



The main entrance to the home rises from the circular drive, which circles an elegant fountain and flowering lily pond complete with gold fish.

In the grounds there is also a large summer house, perfect for entertaining. The summer house opens out onto a spacious lawn area surrounded by trees and gardens.



The property has several yard buildings and a recently renovated caretakers accommodation. There are also older sheep and cattle yards, and a helicopter pad and and 550m grass air strip.

The property is divided into 13 paddocks, which have improved pastures. There are two irrigation bores and a 51 megalitre water allocation.

The property lends itself to multiple income streams including: tourism, farm stay, and garden tours, and can be used cropping, fat lamb production, horse or as a cattle stud.

This property is being marketed on a furnished basis, right down to the cutlery.



Waverley Homestead will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on June 4.



Contact Geoff Byers, 0437 732 494, or Errol Luck, 0427 561 678, Ray White Rural.

