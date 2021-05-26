Duck hunting report details GMA bias

A leaked independent report into Victoria's duck hunting season has found Victoria's Game Management Authority is making decisions aimed at legitimising the views of anti-hunting and animal rights groups, at the expense of hunters.



The report by zoologist Professor Grahame Webb states the GMA's rationale "appears to be politically based rather than science based" and claims the reduction of the 2021 duck harvest season to just 20 days is "excessive and unwarranted".



It comes as Victoria's duck hunting season opened on Wednesday with a legal limit of five birds per day allowed.



Field & Game Australia chief executive Dean O'Hara said the report demonstrated the GMA's strategy to determine the duck harvest season was "flawed and broken".



"All we've ever asked is that the science and data be used to determine the duck season because we've always said the process is very subjective," Mr O'Hara said.

"It's this subjectivity and the process that we are questioning because clearly this year we have demonstrated the process is broken."

The Ministerial Briefing 2021 - Duck Season Recommendations 2021 report states FGA is facing a well-coordinated effort to restrict hunters' access to game birds in Victoria.



"At the expense of invoking a conspiracy theory, the possibility that this is a strategic political move, aimed at legitimising further restrictions on the 2021 season, followed by efforts to ban duck hunting within Victoria completely, cannot be ignored," the report read.

Mr O'Hara said the government needed to urgently review how it determined the harvest season by implementing an adaptive harvest management model, used to make objective decisions in the face of hard-to-ascertain knowledge.



"As hunters, it's about sustainability and we're conservationists too, focused on ethical hunting, respecting the law and doing the right thing," Mr O'Hara said.

A GMA spokeswoman maintained it was making evidence-based decisions based on scientific research.



"The GMA uses the best available science to make recommendations to government," the spokeswoman said.

"This is why the GMA revised its advice to the Minister on the 2021 duck season arrangements upon receiving results of the pilot aerial survey, which provided a more detailed understanding of the game duck abundance in Victoria.

"As an independent regulator, the Game Management Authority recognises the many views and perspectives of those who support hunting and those who are opposed to hunting. The GMA makes evidence-based decisions, based on scientific research."

The story Duck hunting report details GMA bias first appeared on Stock & Land.