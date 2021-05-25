Nine-week-old pup rockets to world record price

Working pup rockets to world record price overseas

News
The nine-week-old Pentir Lassie which set a new world record for an unbroken pup at Skiptons latest working sheep dog sale. Photo: Dave Swinburn Photography

The nine-week-old Pentir Lassie which set a new world record for an unbroken pup at Skiptons latest working sheep dog sale. Photo: Dave Swinburn Photography

Aa

A UK working dog sale produced multiple highlights including a sale price of almost $A14,000 for the sale of a pup.

Aa

A nine-week-old untrained puppy has broken a world record, selling for £7600 or $A13,877 at Skipton in England.

Setting the world record price for a pup was Welshman Glynne Jones with his March 12-born Pentir Lassie which smashed the previous record of £6100 ($11,000) for the 11-week-old untrained black and white Border Collie puppy called Bet in January this year.

Lassie, described as a lively, confident and healthy pup, was from the first litter of pups by Reiver Gray and came from top bloodlines.

Her new owner is Damian Barson, a dog behaviourist and gundog trainer based, who is taking an increasing interest in sheep farming.

Peny-y-Borough Spud (Buddy), the £13,800 top price dog at Skiptons latest working sheep dog sale. Photo: SMH Photography

Peny-y-Borough Spud (Buddy), the £13,800 top price dog at Skiptons latest working sheep dog sale. Photo: SMH Photography

"I have trained dogs all my life and have my own pack, so I wanted to get the best, a dog with both style and character," he said.

"It was all down to colour and breeding. I just had to have the wee pup, though I do think I went a bit wild."

David Evans, of Penclyn Farm, Brecon, had the sale topper at £13,800 with a November, 2017, black and white dog, Pen-y-Borough Spud.

Kevin Evans, of Llwynfedwen Farm, near Brecon, then achieved second top call of £12,800 with his smart 16-month-old black and white dog, Wyverne Brodie.

- courtesy The Land.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

The story Nine-week-old pup rockets to world record price first appeared on The Land.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.