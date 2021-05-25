Australian made is the way to go says global machinery giant

MADE IN AUSTRALIA: CNH Industrial managing director for agriculture in Australia and NZ Brandon Stannett said the global machinery giant was excited about manufacturing machinery in Australia.

Just short of two years since buying the seeding and tillage brand Horwood Bagshaw, CNH Industrial has purchased the brand's production facility in Mannum in South Australia.

CNH Industrial's managing director of agriculture for Australia and New Zealand Brandon Stannett, said the decision reflected the company's recognition of Horwood Bagshaw's 193-year heritage in Australia.

"CNHI has custodianship of a number of brands with strong histories including Case IH and New Holland and of course Flexi-Coil," he said.

"We recognise the value of an established and well-regarded brand like Horwood Bagshaw, arguably Australia's oldest agricultural machinery manufacturer."

Horwood Bagshaw was founded in 1838 and moved to Mannum, about 80km from Adelaide, in 1975.

It is one of the oldest farm implement makers in the world and has in the past produced the biggest range of implements in the country.

"By purchasing the manufacturing site in Mannum we are not only signalling our commitment to this brand but securing our future so we can confidently invest in our Australian operations. "We're proud to be able to say we are the only major manufacturer with onshore manufacturing capabilities and we're excited to be part of a revival in Australian manufacturing."

In addition to the Mannum facility, CNHI has local manufacturing capability in Cowra, NSW, following its acquisition of K-Line Ag in 2019.

For now Mr Stannett said it would be business as usual at Mannum although he was already looking at potential export opportunities, especially for scraper buckets, and there were new products in the pipeline ready for commercial testing this season.

PERMANENT HOME: CNH Industrial's leadership team met with staff at Horwood Bagshaw's Mannum site to announce the company was buying the factory.

"The market conditions for a brand like Horwood Bagshaw are very strong with chemical resistance and other concerns driving a return to tillage."

The decision to acquire the 6.6 hectare Mannum site was made at the end of a leaseback period which was part of the original sales agreement.

"There's a lot more to come for Horwood Bagshaw," Mr Stannett said.

"I'm excited about the future of the brand and the future of Australian made."