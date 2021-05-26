Kintyre Aggregation prime Mount Tyson country | Video

KINTYRE is a 194 hectare (479 acre) quality, pasture improved grazing and farming enterprise in the Mount Tyson district.

Located 30 minutes from Toowoomba and 20 minutes from Wellcamp Airport, the property is in three titles and features picturesque views to the Bunya Mountains.

The north east facing grazing country running down to heavy chocolate and black soil cultivation.

Improved pastures include buffel, purple pigeon, green panic and Queensland blue grass.

There are 16 well-fenced paddocks, three bores, cattle yards, colonial homestead, multiple sheds and second cottage.



There is 89ha of cultivation ready for a winter cropping program, with 28ha of barley to be planted.



Water is supplied from an electric sub-bore, a windmill, and a solar bore. Rainwater tanks supply the house.



Some 75 per cent of the boundary and internal fencing has been replaced in the past eight to 10 years.



Kintyre features a renovated, four bedroom colonial homestead.

Kintyre features a renovated, four bedroom colonial homestead on adjustable stumps. The open plan homestead also has a large verandah/entertaining area, and timber floors.



There is also a colonial cottage ready for renovation, sheds, a purpose built office, workshop, equipped steel and portable panel cattle yards.



There are equipped, steel and portable panel cattle yards.

Kintyre is described as a highly productive backgrounding/farming property, ideally located in the picturesque Mount Tyson/Linthorpe district.



The Kintyre Aggregation will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on June 25.



Contact James Arthur, 0438 347 330, or James Croft, 0429 318 646, Ray White Rural.

