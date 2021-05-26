The biggest and best FarmFest set to open its gates

This year's Elders FarmFest will be one of the best with a record numbers of exhibitors and products set to pack the field days site west of Toowoomba.

The three-day event will provide a one-stop agricultural "shop" for more than 2000 businesses, organisations and authorities to show off their products and services.

Elders FarmFest is now Queensland's vastest field days and Australia's fastest growing agri-event.

Adding to the excitement of FarmFest's return after last year's COVID cancellation is the widespread optimism in the rural sector generated by improved seasonal conditions and strong prices for most farm commodities.

Toowoomba Regional Council Mayor Paul Antonio is looking forward to welcoming visitors to FarmFest in the heart of the fertile Darling Downs.

"This is an iconic event that provides a significant economic up-shot to our community and an opportunity for local businesses, producers and community members to showcase their livelihoods and unique talents," he said.

"In terms of agriculture and horticulture, we're one of the highest producing areas in Australia, embracing new technology to maintain our high standards.

"We have a reputation as being industry leaders which is why people come from all across Australia to see what's on offer."

Demand for new tractors, farm machinery, rural equipment and agri-tech products is running red hot and FarmFest will give visitors a broad view of the latest and best products on the agricultural market.

FarmFest is organised by ACM Events whose group manager Kate Nugent is delighted that more than 1000 different product types will be on show including many brands of tractors and broadacre machinery and equipment.

She said Farmfest would provide a great opportunity for farmers to inspect and assess an amazing showcase of new farm machinery, equipment and services.

New features this year will include expos on agri-tech and education.

Agri-tech and education were two key drivers of increased efficiency and productivity in agriculture, she said.

The FarmFest site has a static display area covering 25 hectares along with a farm machinery demonstration area sponsored by Vanderfield.

Drone aircraft, side-by-sides and motor bikes and working dogs will also have demonstration areas along with the Clipex livestock area.

Another major attraction will be the Lifestyle Shopping Arcade and Market Place featuring more than 100 lifestyle and general interest exhibitors.

Ms Nugent said this year's event would be run under COVID safe rules but organisers had worked hard to ensure all visitors would have an enjoyable and comfortable experience.

EARLY OPENER: This year's FarmFest field days near Toowoomba will have extended opening hours as part of its COVID safe operating plan.

This year's event will have extended opening hours with the gates open on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 8 and 9, from 8.30am to 5pm and on Thursday, June 10, from 8.30am to 4pm.

The easiest way to gain entry is to download the Check in Qld app and scan in the QR tracing code on your smartphone as you approach the ticket booth and then pay the $6 entry fee with a contactless payment method.

A free copy of the Elders FarmFest official guide will also be available at the entrance gates published by Queensland Country Life.

Parking is free at the FarmFest site 20km west of Toowoomba just off the Warrego highway from 7.30am.

FarmFest has its own app which can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play as well as its own radio station, FarmFest FM 94.5, which broadcasts during the event.

The taxi rank and bus drop off is located at Gate 2 off Weedon Road.

FarmFest is also a major social event and a wide variety of food and drink outlets will cater for all appetites and tastes.

A limited COVID-safe free shuttle bus service will be available on site and in the car parks during the event along with a free parcel pick-up service for visitors

For further information on the event visit https://acmruralevents.com.au/farmfest/home

