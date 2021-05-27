The serenity of Camelot, is this the best escape from the pandemic?

With another COVID-19 lockdown looming, we looked for the best country escape from the crisis and there are few better than Camelot Station.



Perched in Victoria's high country, this designer home on almost 400 hectares is hard to beat.



How's the serenity you might ask, to quote that famous line from cult move The Castle, and Camelot offers views of Lake Eildon admired so much by Darryl Kerrigan.



The two-storey home is being offered by Elders Real Estate for sale by expressions of interest closing today.

The price is not listed but it was offered for sale several years ago for about $4 million.

Camelot is 9km from Eildon and 145km from Melbourne's CBD.



Camelot even offers a quick retreat from the pandemic with its own private helipad and airstrip.

But it is the valley's views which Camelot is renowned for.

Agents say it has a natural water supply through 13 catchment dams and lots of tanks and "highly versatile land suited to a range of agricultural, eco-tourism, recreation and/or subdivisional endeavours".



Camelot makes the most of the views facing north-east with extensive outdoor entertaining and floor to ceiling windows.



Almost every room in this three bedroom home takes in these spectacular views.



There is a private guesthouse and inground swimming pool.



If you don't yet own a chopper, you can access Camelot on all-weather roads.



Camelot is being offered as a whole or as two contingent holdings.



Further information contact John Tossol 0419 558 032, john.tossol@elders.com.au and Nick Myer 0427 610 278, nick.myer@elders.com.au.



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

