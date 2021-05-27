Mouse plague damage not covered by all home insurance policies

Homeowners might be surprised by the fine print in their insurance policies which excludes claims for mouse plagues.



The plague is wreaking havoc across rural Australia and many fear it may last two years.

It has already cost more than $1 billion in lost agricultural production and damage, it has been estimated.

But the plague is not only causing devastation for Australian farmers, it is also putting people's homes at risk.

By chewing through wires in your home, vermin can cause serious fires.



The popular online comparison website Finder says its research has found not all policies are the same.

Finder research found three home insurance policies which would cover rodent damage "only if it results in a sudden escape of liquid or a fire".



Most home insurance doesn't typically cover you from rodents or pest damage as it is seen as "preventable damage", Finder says.

Concerningly, a Finder survey of 582 home insurance customers revealed that more than a quarter (26 per cent) of home insurance customers don't know what their policy includes.

Finder research shows 42pc of Australians are not currently covered by home and contents insurance at all.

Taylor Blackburn, insurance specialist at Finder, provides the following tips for home insurance customers:

"Many Aussies are doing it tough through no fault of their own."

"Insurers generally see rodents as a preventable problem related to home upkeep - in other words, it's your responsibility, not theirs."

"If your home is damaged due to rodents in the plague areas, it's worth giving your provider a call, even if the damage isn't included in your policy. During events such as COVID and the recent bushfires and floods, some insurance providers have stepped up to go above and beyond what's included in their policy."

"You can also check to see if you're eligible to apply for a rebate from the NSW government to help manage the cost of mouse baits."

"When it comes to home insurance, not all policies are created equal. If you think you're paying too much you are probably right."

