Sandalwood sells at auction

THE 16,060 hectare (39,685 acre) Hughenden property Sandalwood has sold at a Nutrien Harcourts auction for in $7.2 million.



Located about 90km south of Hughenden, the backgrounding and fattening property sold for about $448/ha ($181/acre). The property also has a 1100ha additional area, which was not included in the price calculations.

Sandalwood was offered by the Greenwood Group and bought by the James family, Hidden Valley, Northern Territory.

The property is generally a mix of undulating, shaded and open black soil country with the benefit of the extensive creek and channel systems over about a third.

Pastures include Mitchell, buffel, and Flinders grasses with seasonal herbage and summer grasses present. Coolabah and other gums line the creek systems with vine tree and whitewood also providing shade.

Structural improvements include a five bedroom Queenslander style homestead, separate eight room donga style quarters/guest accommodation and several service sheds all located at the homestead complex.

A large machinery/hay shed is positioned near the centrally located, Pro-Way design cattle yards. Sandalwood also has about 120km of new fencing.

Water is sourced from three bores, and numerous seasonal and semi-permanent water holes in Rockwood, Ashantee and Sandalwood creeks.



The historical carrying capacity of Sandalwood is regarded as 2100 adult equivalents.



The marketing of Sandalwood was handled by David Woodhouse, Nutrien Harcourts.

